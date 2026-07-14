Paul Pelosi Alleged Hit-and-Run Case Submitted to Prosecutors, Under Review

The Napa County District Attorney's office is looking into Paul Pelosi's alleged hit-and-run case from the other week ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Napa County D.A.'s office, the July 5 incident -- where Nancy Pelosi,'s husband allegedly hit a parked car -- has been submitted to their office for review.

The D.A. will ultimately decide whether or not to file criminal charges against Paul.

As we previously reported, Paul drove off after the alleged fender bender. He told the responding deputy he thought he'd hit something ... but left the scene because he didn't know what it was.

Photos published by The California Post show damage to the car's back bumper ... and in a statement, the Pelosi family claimed Paul apologized to the owner.

Investigators claim Paul was sober at the time of the crash ... meaning he wasn't impaired, but still managed to hit the parked car.

The D.A.'s office tells us ... a decision in Paul's case is expected by the end of the week and no court date has been set at this time.