Play video content Video: Nancy Pelosi Goes To Bat For Democrats at Congressional Baseball Game TMZ.com

Nancy Pelosi was swinging for the fences with some political advice while kicking back at the Congressional Baseball Game ... and she thinks Democrats are going to hit a home run when it matters most.

The former House Speaker chopped it up with TMZ DC as the Republicans notched their sixth straight win ... and she made it clear the score didn't matter, because she's got a feeling Dems are in for a much bigger win come November when the midterms come up to bat.

Charlie hit a grand slam with this interview ... Pelosi is pretty chatty as she enjoys what'll be her final Congressional Baseball Game before retiring from Congress in January.

BTW ... Republicans beat Democrats with a final score of 11-2 ... but Nancy's focused on a different scoreboard ... the ballot box.

Nancy told us about the ballpark food she enjoyed and explained why she's more of a coach than an athlete.