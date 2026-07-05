Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Could Lose License After Alleged Hit-and-Run

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi's alleged hit-and-run is triggering a possible major consequence ... the DMV may now decide whether he should still be on the road ... TMZ has learned.

Henry Wofford -- a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office -- tells TMZ ... a deputy submitted a DMV recertification exam request after Paul's hit-and-run investigation -- a move that typically leads to the DMV testing a driver's skills, knowledge of traffic laws, and vision before deciding whether they're still fit to drive.

We're told us the referral wasn't made solely because Paul is 86 years old ... but because deputies believed a fresh evaluation was appropriate in the interest of public safety after the crash.

As we previously reported, Paul allegedly struck a parked vehicle Friday in Napa County and drove away. He later told the responding deputy he believed he had hit something ... but didn't know what it was, so he kept going.

One detail investigators found especially troubling -- Paul was completely sober at the time, meaning alcohol wasn't believed to be a factor in the incident.

The Pelosis released a statement after, saying ... “Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle. Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter.”

If the DMV ultimately requires Paul to complete the recertification process and he fails any portion of the testing, his California driver's license could be revoked.