Sports Reporter Michele Tafoya Running For U.S. Senate in Minnesota

Sports broadcaster-turned-conservative talking head Michele Tafoya is diving deeper into politics ... she's joining the U.S. Senate race in Minnesota!

Tafoya revealed her plan on Wednesday by dropping a video on her X page ... showing her standing on a football field and declaring she wants to clean up the system.

"When I look at Minnesota and Washington today, I see politicians selling out honest, hard-working people like you," Tafoya said.

She also mentioned several topics in her campaign video, including alleged government fraud under Tim Walz, transgender individuals in women's sports and struggling middle-class families.

"I will protect what's fair and safe, standing with our law enforcement officers, deporting dangerous criminals, and keeping female sports for female athletes, and I will make our lives affordable again," Tafoya said.

Tafoya, 61, said her experience as an NFL sideline reporter has prepared her for the Senate, noting it taught her how leadership really works beyond just the game of football.

Tafoya was one of the most popular sports broadcasters after launching her career in 1994 with CBS Sports. She later worked for ESPN and NBC Sports before retiring in 2022.

She won multiple awards for her time on the mic.

Since stepping away, she turned her focus to politics and joined Kendall Qualls' campaign as co-chair. She also makes guest appearances on talk shows to discuss politics, including Fox News' "Gutfeld!".