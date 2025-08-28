Mark Teixeira Running For Congress In TX, Vows To Fight For Trump's Agenda

Mark Teixeira is coming out of retirement -- but rather than playing baseball, the World Series champ is running for United States Congress in Texas -- vowing to fight alongside President Trump!

45-year-old Teixeira, who played 16 seasons in the Big Leagues, made the announcement on his official X page ... describing himself as a "Proven winner ready to fight for Texas families, conservative principles, and the America First agenda."

The 3x MLB All-Star is running to fill Chip Roy's seat in Texas' 21st District ... after the sitting congressman announced he wasn't seeking reelection (CR's running for TX AG).

Tex explained why he's decided to jump into politics headfirst.

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said.

"It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

Tex isn't the first former baseball player to run for elected office. Former Dodgers star Steve Garvey recently ran for U.S. Senate as a republican in California, where he lost handily.

No shock there as it's been 36 years and counting since a republican was elected to the Senate in the Golden State. That's obviously not the case in Texas.

"Playing for the Texas Rangers and raising my family in the Lone Star Star has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Now I'm ready to answer the call to serve my country, my state, and the conservative principles that have made Texas the envy of the nation."