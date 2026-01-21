Bills Owner Terry Pegula Throws Ex-Coach McDermott Under Bus Over Keon Coleman Pick

Things have gotta be pretty awkward for Keon Coleman on Wednesday ... 'cause Bills owner Terry Pegula ripped fired coach Sean McDermott for wanting the receiver in the 2024 draft -- all while the player's still on the team.

The Bills held a press conference on Wednesday to address their decision to fire McDermott after their loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs ... and Pegula explained it had to do with getting over the hump.

Pegula said the team has had consistent success for years -- a sign the roster is good enough, which is why general manager Brandon Beane still has a job.

In other words, the Bills had all the pieces ... but McDermott couldn't complete the puzzle.

Pegula reiterated the goal is winning Super Bowls ... and they're hellbent on finding the right person to do just that.

But it got really weird when Beane was asked about the squad's issues at the receiver position ... and Pegula chimed in and called out McDermott for wanting to draft Coleman, who hasn't lived up to their expectations, in the second round.

Coleman had 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns this season (he was a healthy scratch for a few games) ... and earned 556 yards and four scores on 29 receptions his rookie year.

Pegula said Beane was a "team player" and just listening to McDermott when drafting Coleman ... but now that coach is gone, he wants the truth to be known.

Beane said he ultimately made the pick ... and he claimed he still has faith in the young athlete -- but the 22-year-old can't be feeling great about his team owner dogging the moment that made him a Buffalo Bill.

There was yet another odd moment in the presser ... when Beane was asked why the team fell short of a championship this season -- and Pegula interrupted, "Bad call," referencing Ja'Quan McMillian's controversial interception over Brandin Cooks in overtime.