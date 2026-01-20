John Harbaugh Says Donald Trump Endorsement 'Feels Really Great'

Play video content New York Giants

John Harbaugh was officially introduced as the head coach of the New York Giants on Tuesday ... and the 63-year-old admitted it felt "really great" to know the leader of the free world is on board with his hiring.

Harbaugh was asked about President Donald Trump's push for his employment during his first date with the N.Y. media ... and coach was well aware of the Jan. 10 endorsement via Truth Social.

"I'll tell ya, I also noticed on that post he said 'And John take the job,' so I thought John Mara had something to do with it," Harbaugh said.

The two have met in the past ... with John swinging by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to meet with Trump with his brother, Jim, in July 2025.

While it's hard to imagine those posts were what sealed the deal for John, he acknowledged they were "cool."

"It's sports," Harbaugh said. "Everybody's excited, everybody follows it. At every level, people follow football, they follow the Giants, they follow the National Football League. Like we said it's the biggest sport. It's the most iconic franchise in the biggest sport, so here we are."

He was asked plenty of questions about the current state of the franchise as well. Harbaugh had good things to say ... and, more importantly, his dad, Jack, liked what he saw on tape!!!

"He calls me up three days into this process, and he goes, 'You watch the Giants?' And I go, yeah, I watched them," Harbaugh said. "He goes, 'You see the way they come off the ball on offense? You see that offensive line, you see those guys, you see that quarterback? You see that defense?'"

"So when my dad told me I knew it was true. We have a chance."