Abella Danger Cries After Miami Hurricanes Lose National Championship

Abella Danger was feeling the emotions after the Miami Hurricanes fell short of winning their sixth National Championship Monday night ... sharing a video of herself crying as she walked through a crimson confetti shower to exit the stadium.

The adult film star/Miami student took to social media not long after Carson Beck threw the game-sealing interception to the Indiana Hoosiers, and you can tell how disappointed she was with the end result.

"I hate this," Danger said as the Hoosiers celebrated, "I hate this!"

After collecting her emotions, the 30-year-old called out all the haters who said the U didn't deserve to be in the College Football Playoff.

"No other team deserved that. Everyone counted us out. I don't care that we lost, those men out there were the best of the best, and no one deserved that spot more than Miami."

People online weren't just talking about her reaction to Indiana's first National Title ... but also the fact that Danger -- who has won the "Most Amazing Ass" and "Most Epic Ass" categories at the AVN Awards since 2019 -- once again had her face shown on TV by the cameras.

During the CFP Quarterfinal against Texas A&M in December, the 30-year-old was spotted sitting among the 104,122 fans in attendance to watch the Hurricanes win a nail-biter against the Aggies.

She was also present when the Canes beat Ole Miss to make it to the natty ... so she's been there every step of the way.