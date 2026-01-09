Abella Danger Goes Wild After Miami Beats Ole Miss, We're Going To The Natty!

Play video content Threads/@dangershewrote

The Miami Hurricanes are one win from being national champions ... and outside of Michael Irvin, there's no one more excited than adult film star Abella Danger!!

30-year-old Danger -- who has dominated the AVN Awards with consecutive wins in the "Most Amazing Ass" and "Most Epic Ass" categories since 2019 -- was present at State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the thrilling 31-27 victory over Ole Miss ... and as soon as the 'Canes secured the dub, it was time to celebrate.

Danger -- who attended UMiami -- shared a video from her lower bowl seats as the orange and green confetti fell from the rafters ... and since the clip was muted, we're just gonna assume she said something along the lines of "woo" and "yay!!"

She also put her school pride on display ... rocking a team-themed outfit that featured tiny shorts and a belly shirt.

Play video content TMZ.com

Danger went to Threads to write her reaction as well ... saying, "THE U IS GOING TO THE NATTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I CANNOT BREATHE I AM SO HAPPY FOR THIS TEAM THAT HAS WORKED SO HARD ALL SEASON, YOU ARE ALL LEGENDS!!!!! 💚🧡🙌🏼"

As for Irvin, 59, the Hurricanes legend was a bit more covered up ... but he did take off his belt for his signature "BTA" celebration -- which consisted of whipping a water cooler draped in Ole Miss gear.