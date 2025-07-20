Ole Miss Football Player Corey Adams, 18, Killed in Shooting

Corey Adams -- a defensive lineman on the Ole Miss football team -- has been killed in a shooting ... according to reports.

ESPN -- citing the Shelby County Sheriff's Office -- reports Adams was killed in a shooting in Cordova, Tennessee, in the greater Memphis area.

Four other men were also shot ... though they were rushed to the hospital and are not in critical condition, ESPN reports. No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting at the time.

We’re heartbroken by the passing of Corey Adams.



We're heartbroken by the passing of Corey Adams.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

Ole Miss shared a statement confirming Adams' death ... sending out thoughts and prayers to loved ones and asking everyone in the university's community to keep Adams in their thoughts.

Adams joined Ole Miss this past winter after earning high school all-state honors twice during his time at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans.

Corey was clearly excited for the upcoming season ... sharing pics of himself at practice on Instagram in April.

He was 18 years old.