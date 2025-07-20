Soap Opera Legend Eileen Fulton Dead at 91

Eileen Fulton, the actress who became a household name through her role as Lisa Grimaldi on "As the World Turns," has died at the age of 91.

Fulton passed away on Monday, July 14, in Asheville, North Carolina, following a period of declining health, according to an obituary shared by Groce Funeral Home.

After studying drama and music at Greensboro College, she moved to New York City in 1956. Her breakout came in 1960 when she appeared in the film "Girl of the Night."

That same year, she landed the role that would define her career -- Lisa Grimaldi on "As the World Turns." Originally intended as a short-term character, Lisa became one of the longest-running and most iconic figures in soap opera history, with Fulton portraying her for five decades until the show ended in 2010.

In addition to her soap opera fame, Fulton appeared on Broadway in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and starred in the spin-off "Our Private World." She received a Soap Opera Digest Award in 1991 and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2004 Daytime Emmys.

Eileen was 91.