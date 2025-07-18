Robbie Pardlo Of City High 'What Would You Do' Fame, Dead At 46

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of the Grammy-nominated R&B group City High, has tragically died at the age of 46, a rep for the singer confirms to TMZ.

Robbie passed away yesterday, July 17, surrounded by his family and close friends in Willingboro, NJ ... leaving behind a lengthy musical legacy.

No cause of death has been determined yet ... the family is currently grieving but will be planning Robbie's memorial services and tributes in the upcoming days and will share details with the public.

The New Jersey native hit it big alongside his City High groupmates, Claudette Ortiz and Ryan Toby, with their Wyclef Jean-produced single "What Would You Do?" and follow-up hit, "Caramel" with Eve ... earning their act a Best R&B Performance Grammy nom by a Duo or Group in 2002.

After City High, Robbie obtained more motion as a member of the R&B quartet, "First Take," and collaborated with the likes of megastars Whitney Houston and Lil Kim.

As a staunch Philadelphia Eagles superfan, he was also able to experience his team rise to the championship earlier this year.

Robbie will be missed by his loving wife, Anika Pardlo, their two children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo; his mother, Marion Pardlo; his brother, Gregory Pardlo, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and professor; his aunt, Cynthia Boyer and his beloved German Shepherd Lieutenant Commander Geordi LA Forge.