Indiana Hoosiers Win National Championship Over Miami Hurricanes
Indiana Hoosiers College Football Playoff Champs ... Not Bad For A Basketball School!!!
The Indiana Hoosiers are the 2026 College Football Playoff champions after holding off the Miami Hurricanes in an epic showdown ... completing a perfect 16-0 season!!
The Crimson and Cream -- led by Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza -- got up to a 10-0 lead in the first half ... but Carson Beck and the Canes didn't go down without a fight, clawing back in the second half as both teams traded scores.
With IU up 27-21 in the final two minutes, Beck had a chance to lead his team downfield for a potential game-winning drive -- but he threw it right into Jamari Sharpe's hands .... and the Hoosiers secured their first title in school history.
Mendoza went 16/27 for 186 passing yards through the air ... hitting Omar Cooper Jr. five times for 71 yards, and connecting with Charlie Becker four times for 65. He also had a crucial and jaw-dropping rushing touchdown.
The Miami quarterback had 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the losing effort ... with Malachi Toney being his favorite target. He had 122 yards and a score on 10 receptions.
On the ground, Kaelon Black had 79 yards for the new champs ... and Roman Hemby had 60 of his own.
It was super sweet for Mendoza -- he grew up in Miami and tried to walk on for the Hurricanes in 2022 ... and he made sure to point out after the game, the program declined.
The Hoosiers already have five championship banners for basketball ... and now they're getting one for football.