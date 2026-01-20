Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hoosier Fans Party, Climb Poles, Set Fires After First National Championship

Indiana Hoosier Fans Get Wild & Crazy After First Natty ... Climb Buildings, Set Fire

By TMZ Staff
Published
012026_indiana_hoosiers_fans_primary
X/@MaxLewisTV

The Hoo-Hoo-Hoo Hoosier fans turned Bloomington into a madhouse Monday night, losing their minds celebrating in the streets ... after Fernando Mendoza and the football team snagged the school's first-ever CFP title!

The game was close ... but the #1 ranked Hoosiers, thanks to a late stop, secured the 27-21 win over the #10 ranked Hurricanes, and then the mayhem!

Thousands of fans flooded downtown Bloomington, shutting down the streets and turning the place into an all-out block party!

It was a wild scene ... fans were caught on video climbing everything in sight, and we're not just talking light poles.

Hoosiers fans were seen scaling buildings and partying on the roofs (yes, seriously) ... before police attempted to get everyone back to street level, where they were mostly successful.

Getting down didn't prove as easy as getting up, and some fans wound up in the bushes on the sidewalk.

There was also crowd surfing ... and even an impromptu bonfire (bad idea!).

The fans in Indy weren't the only ones celebrating ... 'cause back in Miami, Mendoza, Hoosiers center Mike Katic, and some other teammates hit up Miami hotspot, E11even, after the victory, where they popped bottles.

Mendoza -- the soon-to-be first pick in the NFL Draft -- and his teammates deserved the celly after completing a flawless, 16-0 season.

After the game, but before the bottles ... Mendoza took a little shot at the Hurricanes, who once had the opportunity to sign the quarterback.

"I was a two-star recruit coming out of high school. I got declined a walk-on offer to the University of Miami, full circle moment here," Fernando said.

Congrats, Hoosiers!!!

