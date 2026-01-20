Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian Treated To Steak Dinner After Season-Saving Interception

Play video content TMZSports.com

If it weren't for Ja'Quan McMillian, the Broncos would likely be watching the AFC Championship Game from their couches ... so it's only right Denver thanked the cornerback with a steak dinner fit for a king!!

With Josh Allen and Co. driving down the field in overtime of the Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, the 2024 MVP connected with Brandin Cooks on a deep ball that would have put Buffalo in field-goal range ... but McMillian was right there to yank it away and secure the turnover.

A lot of folks -- especially Bills Mafia -- screamed it was a catch and Cooks was down by contact before McMillian took the ball ... but the officials said it was, indeed, an INT.

Babcock spoke with the 25-year-old fresh off the big play ... and he broke down what he saw during the highlight of his career.

"It was so quick, it happened so fast," McMillian said. "I'm just thinking, 'I can't let him catch this ball. He can't catch this ball,' because if he catch this ball, they're in field-goal range, they win the game."

What a play in OT by Ja'Quan McMillian 😳



pic.twitter.com/noqikIoPQC — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

"He had the ball and I had to take him to the ground, I had to fight all the way through."

McMillian is well aware of all the controversy surrounding the pick ... and he said it was "crazy," but it didn't stop him from enjoying the moment.

He does have a favorite video circulating social media -- one that shows Bills backers at a bar riding the roller coaster of emotions in real time ... which made him chuckle quite a bit.

Meanwhile, in Schenectady… the only way to make the Bills Mafia quiet 🏈 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/IWyf0bpW0p — Two Buttons Deep (@TwoButtonsDeep) January 18, 2026 @TwoButtonsDeep

As for how the Broncos will do with Bo Nix out with a fractured ankle, McMillian has a ton of confidence in backup Jarrett Stidham ... saying the dude's a "baller."

McMillian probably won't have to pay for a beer in the Mile High City ever again after his big moment ... and he certainly didn't grab for his wallet hours after the win over the Bills.

The East Carolina product said he ate a nice steak dinner at Ruth's Chris ... and his whole family enjoyed a free meal!!