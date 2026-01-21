NFL Star Justin Simmons Says 'No Drop Off' Between Bo Nix & Jarrett Stidham

Play video content TMZSports.com

Don't go penciling in the Patriots for the Super Bowl just yet ... 'cause former star Broncos safety Justin Simmons says backup QB Jarrett Stidham's play will be every bit as good as Bo Nix's!

"This isn't a shot at anyone," Simmons told TMZ Sports. "There's going to be no drop off."

Of course, 25-year-old Nix went down on the second-to-last play of their overtime thriller against the Bills on Saturday ... thrusting 29-year-old Stidham into the spotlight, with a trip to Super Sunday on the line.

Simmons says that while Jarrett may not be the starter, he's a talented player who can positively impact the game.

"The offense is gonna look a little different. Bo, when he needs to obviously uses his legs to run. [Stidham's] more of a pocket passer, but, his ball accuracy and his knowledge of what opposing defenses are giving him, he's super smart, super quick with his reads. I think Denver is going to rally behind and help him," the 4x All-Pro player said.

Sunday's AFC Championship Game will be just the fifth start of Stidham's career ... but while he may lack experience, he's shared a locker room with the GOAT.

"He's learned from greats like Tom Brady. You know, he's been in that Patriots system. He knows football really well. I'm excited for him and it's going to be his moment!"

Simmons, who played for the Broncos from 2016 to 2023, admits he's friends with Stidham ... but that doesn't change the fact that Justin wholeheartedly believes Denver can beat the Patriots on Sunday.