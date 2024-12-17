Patrick Surtain II Says Bo Nix Is NFL's Rookie Of The Year, 'He's My Top Vote'

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's not Jayden Daniels or Brock Bowers ... no, according to Patrick Surtain II, Bo Nix is the Rookie of the Year in the NFL this season!!

The Denver Broncos superstar made no bones about it while speaking with TMZ Sports out at a Raising Cane's bike giveaway event in Colorado on Monday ... explaining his quarterback is "my top vote."

"Whoever you got against him, I would love to see," the DB said. "Because Bo, he's been putting in the work since Day One."

Surtain, of course, is biased ... but Bo has been great this season, especially over the Broncos' last eight games.

Nix has thrown for 15 touchdowns to just six interceptions in that span ... and he's got his team at 6-2 over that stretch.

Denver is now firmly in the AFC playoff picture at 9-5 -- and it's clear Surtain thinks Nix has played a huge role in that, and is deserving of ROTY honors over guys like Daniels and Bowers.

Nix won't have to wait long to prove Surtain right ... Denver plays next on Thursday night against the Chargers.

As for if Surtain will suit up for the tilt -- he told us he's hopeful the ankle he injured in Sunday's game against Indianapolis will be ready by the time the "TNF" kickoff rolls around.