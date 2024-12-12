NFL WR Xavier Legette Reveals He Eats Raccoon, Had One On Thanksgiving!

Had One On Thanksgiving

Not everyone was eating turkey on Thanksgiving ... 'cause rising star rookie receiver Xavier Legette revealed he chomped down on a raccoon for his holiday dinner!

The Carolina Panthers first round 2024 draft pick revealed the non-traditional Turkey Day meal on the St. Brown Podcast when Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown asked him about something he enjoys eating that others might find questionable.

"I eat raccoon," Legette admitted. "Like a raccoon that you see in the trash."

The NFL brothers were baffled by his answer. Equanimeous -- a receiver for the Saints -- pressed for more details, asking ... "Where do you even get that?"

Apparently, not a grocery store.

Legette -- a Mullins, South Carolina native -- said he hunts the mammal, then "kill it, I skin 'em, cook 'em, eat 'em -- all that."

In fact, the 23-year-old said he had one for Thanksgiving dinner after his family went out hunting.

So, what does it taste like? Not chicken, Legette says, adding "'coon' got its own taste."

And, raccoon isn't the only "different" dish Legette enjoys -- he also eats squirrels and rabbits.