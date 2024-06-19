Choking Raccoon Saved By Michigan Man, Heroic Act Caught on Video

Play video content Instagram/@redshadow1891

A Michigan man swooped in to save a raccoon from potentially choking to death -- with the heroic act getting caught on video ... and yes, it's wild.

A guy named Bill Boski recently sprung into action out in Burton, MI -- coming to the aid of the distressed critter by giving it some heavy pats on the back to dislodge a piece of cheese it was eating.

At first, it doesn't look like Bill's attempts are working on the raccoon, as it continues to gag -- but when his pal suggests a lower approach ... that finally seemed to do the trick!

All the friends watching show a mix of concern and amusement for their furry visitor -- and in particular, their cheers of delight when the raccoon is back on its feet are comedy gold.

Speaking to ABC 12, Boski said the raccoon wandered into his backyard, and after a while ... he and his buddies realized it wasn't going to attack and wasn't a threat, so they left it alone and let it do its thing -- namely, sniffing around and looking for grub.

However, when the raccoon rummaged through their trash and started munching on a chunk of cheese, it soon found itself in a bit of a pickle, rearing up and making strange noises ... which the boys came out to investigate, only to discover the little dude needed a hand.

Doesn't look like the raccoon minded the assistance -- and since he didn't turn around and bite anyone right away ... ya gotta figure he might've even been pretty appreciative.