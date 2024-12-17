Commanders Stars Stick Rookie Johnny Newton With Massive Team Dinner Bill

Johnny Newton woke up Tuesday morning with his wallet a bit lighter ... 'cause his Commanders teammates stuck him with a huge dinner bill -- and it's safe to say he wasn't exactly happy about it.

Newton and several other members of Washington's NFL org. hit up a fancy eatery for an end-of-season meal on Monday night ... and based on some vids they shared on their social media pages, they sure ate and drank well.

Play video content

Expensive booze was flowing in one clip that Daron Payne posted to his Instagram ... and you can bet there were some high-priced meats and sides to go along with it.

At the end of the feast, the bill came out to $9,547.54 ... and Newton wasn't pleased when he was told he had to pay at least part of it.

Check out some footage Phidarian Mathis shared from the scene, Newton could be heard saying "f*** outta here" as he dropped the coin on the check.

Another Payne Instagram post suggests Newton wasn't the only one who had to chip in as well.

While Newton was annoyed ... don't feel too badly for him, he did sign a four-year, $9,757,990 contract this year -- so he's definitely got it.