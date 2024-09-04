Commanders Suspend Content VP After Controversial Comments On Players, NFL

The Commanders have suspended vice president of content Rael Enteen ... this after the employee made wild accusations about Washington players and fans, the NFL and some of the most important figures in the league.

Enteen's comments were captured on a hidden camera during a presumed date with an undercover O'Keefe Media Group journalist ... when he was asked his opinion on numerous topics regarding his gig.

BREAKING: NFL Commanders VP of Content Labels Black Commanders Players "Homophobic" and NFL Players "Dumb As All Hell," Calls Fans "High School Educated Alcoholics"



During an undercover date with an @OKeefeMedia journalist, Rael Enteen (@RaelEnteen), Vice President of Content… pic.twitter.com/vUTtq3ZnK4 — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) September 4, 2024 @OKeefeMedia

Enteen claimed the majority of Commanders players were "very low-income African-Americans" who have homophobic beliefs ... and most fans of the sport are "high school-educated alcoholics," even referring to them as "mouth breathers."

As for the league's social justice initiatives, Enteen claimed they only exist to show face and make money.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was also brought up in one of the conversations ... with Enteen dubbing him a "$50 million puppet," and claiming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the real one calling all the shots.

But Enteen -- who previously worked with the New York Jets and the XFL -- didn't give a great review of Jones, either ... claiming the Hall of Fame owner is homophobic and racist.

But, with his own job -- which he said consists of anything from memes on TikTok to long-form documentaries -- Enteen compared it to working for "state-run media."

Enteen even claimed he was forced to do damage control in one specific incident ... when fans were sprayed with a liquid he said was sewage water -- but he was tasked with denying it was such.

The Commanders addressed the clip on Wednesday ... saying, "The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization."