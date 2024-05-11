Matt Barnes Says JJ Redick Deserves Shot At Lakers Job, 'Great Basketball Mind'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Matt Barnes says the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching vacancy is a tough gig, but thinks JJ Redick would be able to handle the pressure ... telling TMZ Sports the former sharp-shooter has a "great basketball mind."

The Purple and Gold are looking for their next head coach now that Darvin Ham is out after two years ... and they're in desperate search of someone who can get them back in perennial title contention.

Barnes told us at LAX this week he doesn't have a clear favorite to take over the clipboard in L.A. ... but when we asked about Redick's name being thrown around as a potential candidate, he was all about it.

"JJ's a great mind, he definitely deserves a shot," Barnes said. "That Lakers seat is always going to be a hot seat, and it's always going to be a fall seat. So whoever takes it better be ready. Gotta have tough skin."

Barnes -- who played for the Lakers from 2010-12 -- believes Redick fits that description ... and he's "absolutely" capable of dealing with all that comes with the position.

He does point out that Redick is his "dog" and he's always going to speak highly of him ... but it doesn't sound like he's giving a biased opinion.

According to Shams Charania, the Lake Show expected to interview names like Kenny Atkinson, Redick and Ty Lue (if he becomes available) after parting ways with Ham ... so there may be a chance for the former Duke star to get his opportunity.