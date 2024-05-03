LeBron James Has 5 Years Left In NBA Physically, Agent Rich Paul Believes

Bad news for the rest of the NBA -- LeBron James still has half a decade left in the tank "body-wise" ... so says the Lakers superstar's agent, Rich Paul, who believes he can physically keep going for several years before retiring.

The Klutch Sports founder weighed in on his top client's future on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes this week ... and he said there are a number of factors that will play into when Bron decides to call it a career.

But when it comes to the 39-year-old keeping up with the younger guys in the league, Paul feels James isn't anywhere near slowing down.

"I think body-wise, 5 [more years]," Paul said ... while admitting "mind-wise," it could be a bit shorter.

"I think mentally, it could be 2-3."

Paul explains his stance ... saying Bron's family and loved ones have been there for him throughout his entire career, and at some point, the time will come to shift his focus to them.

When it comes to having a basketball mind, Paul says James could literally play "forever" ... but that's simply not realistic.