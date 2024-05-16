Donovan Mitchell Denies Frustration With Cavs Teammates After Report

Donovan Mitchell is speaking out amid reports of tension with his current Cleveland Cavaliers teammates ... saying he's "sick" of all the BS.

The long-form pieces have been coming in left and right following the Wine and Gold's exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday ... with many putting a spotlight on Spida's status with the team.

One report from cleveland.com cited sources claiming Mitchell "grew frustrated with some teammates' lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness and a willingness to listen," during the 2023-24 campaign ... but the five-time All-Star was quick to refute the notion hours after the article went live.

"Yeah aight 🧢," Mitchell said Thursday. "I'm sick of yall sometimes!"

Spida's X account also liked a post addressing all the rumors ... which read, "Feels like the media wants Mitchell gone. F*** em."

It's a shaky time for Cavs fans, as Mitchell's future in northeast Ohio is up in the air -- if he doesn't sign a max contract extension this offseason, the team may have no choice but to trade him before potentially losing him in free agency.