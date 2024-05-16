Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Donovan Mitchell Denies Frustration With Cavs Teammates After Report

Donovan Mitchell Calls Cap On New Report ... I'm Not Frustrated W/ My Teammates!!!

Donovan Mitchell is speaking out amid reports of tension with his current Cleveland Cavaliers teammates ... saying he's "sick" of all the BS.

The long-form pieces have been coming in left and right following the Wine and Gold's exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday ... with many putting a spotlight on Spida's status with the team.

One report from cleveland.com cited sources claiming Mitchell "grew frustrated with some teammates' lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness and a willingness to listen," during the 2023-24 campaign ... but the five-time All-Star was quick to refute the notion hours after the article went live.

"Yeah aight 🧢," Mitchell said Thursday. "I'm sick of yall sometimes!"

Spida's X account also liked a post addressing all the rumors ... which read, "Feels like the media wants Mitchell gone. F*** em."

It's a shaky time for Cavs fans, as Mitchell's future in northeast Ohio is up in the air -- if he doesn't sign a max contract extension this offseason, the team may have no choice but to trade him before potentially losing him in free agency.

Cleveland has improved over the past two seasons -- making the playoffs both times -- but questions remain over who will coach the team in 2024-25 ... and who they'll be coaching.

