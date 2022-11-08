Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Hits L.A. Hot Spot With Girlfriend ... After Cavs Game

11/8/2022 7:16 AM PT
DINNER DATE
The Cavs might have lost, but Donovan Mitchell was winning after the game -- hitting up an L.A. hot spot with his beautiful girlfriend ... and TMZ Sports has the vid!!

Cleveland lost just its second game of the season against the Clippers on Monday ... falling 117-119 and snapping an 8-game winning streak, despite Spida's 30-point effort

26-year-old Mitchell and his lady, Tinara Westbrook, decided to get over the loss at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood ... enjoying a peaceful meal late into the night.

The 3-time All-Star and hair entrepreneur have been going strong this year ... making their romance "Instagram official" back in September.

Spida is off to an insane start in his first season in Wine & Gold ... averaging 31.2 points, 6 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game.

Westbrook was in attendance for the Cavs vs. Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena ... and she had some pretty good seats for the matchup.

The Cavs will finish their West Coast road trip with games against the Kings and Warriors before heading back home ... and we assume Westbrook will be along for the ride.

