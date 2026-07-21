MrBeast Marries Longtime Girlfriend, Shares Wedding Photos

MrBeast is starting a pack of his own ... because he just got married!

The YouTube sensation -- real name James Donaldson -- announced the news with an Instagram post from the special day ... featuring him in a sleek white blazer -- adorned with a matching rose -- and black slacks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

His new wife, Thea Booysen -- who has changed her name on Instagram to Thea Donaldson -- wore a gorgeous white wedding gown ... which was just sheer enough to show a hint of her flawless body underneath.

MrBeast captioned his post -- which Thea also shared -- "I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️ and it was the best day of my life ❤️❤️❤️."

If you don't know ... MrBeast and Thea met way back in 2022 -- a chance encounter at a dinner held by a mutual friend.

They started dating shortly after ... and, on Christmas Day 2024, MrBeast got down on one knee and popped the question.

Thea flexed her engagement ring on IG ... flashing a smile that shined almost as brightly as the massive diamond itself.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

About a month ago, Thea shared photos from her bachelorette party in Italy ... where it seemed a "Bride-to-Be" sash became a daily fashion statement.