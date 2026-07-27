We Said 'I Do' With a Helluva View!!!

Play video content Video: Watch Emma Roberts and Cody John Exchange Vows During Idaho Wedding BACKGRID

Emma Roberts and Cody John tied the knot in picture-perfect fashion ... and video shows them exchanging vows during a stunning outdoor ceremony along a rushing river in Idaho.

Drone footage from the big day shows the newlyweds standing on a flower-lined altar at Cody's family estate in Sun Valley ... friends and family look on as the couple says "I do" just feet in front of the raging waters.

The ceremony reportedly lasted about 45 minutes ... no small feat considering temperatures reached a sweltering 95 degrees .

In the video, you see lots of folks trying to beat the heat with sun-blocking umbrellas.

As TMZ previously reported ... Emma's A-list aunt Julia Roberts was among the famous faces in attendance ... and Emma's son, Rhodes, shared a sweet walk down the aisle with his mom.

One notable family member who didn't make the nuptials, however, was Emma's father, Eric Roberts.

The "Dark Knight" actor addressed his absence in a statement to Page Six, saying ... "I love my daughter, always have, always will. It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants."

TMZ broke the story that Emma and Cody would be tying the knot on Saturday in Idaho.

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Emma and Cody have been together for about four years and announced their engagement in July 2024, when the 'American Horror Story' actress shared a photo showing off her massive diamond ring.