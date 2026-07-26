Emma Roberts Officially Married to Fiancé Cody John

Emma Roberts and Cody John are officially married!

Photos from the wedding show Emma and Cody sealing the deal with a kiss. Emma is also seen holding hands with her son, Rhodes, as they walked down the aisle for the emotional moment.

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Emma stunned in a white chiffon wedding gown with a high slit and matching headband, while Cody looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

The wedding included some very special guests, including Emma's A-list aunt, Julia Roberts. The ceremony reportedly lasted about 45 minutes and took place in 95-degree heat, according to PageSix.

We broke the story ... the couple was planning tie the knot Saturday in an intimate ceremony at Cody's family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, surrounded by close friends and family.

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Emma and Cody have been together for about four years and announced their engagement in July 2024, when the 'American Horror Story' actress shared a photo showing off her massive diamond ring.

The couple kept their wedding plans under wraps, with sources previously telling TMZ they were preparing for a private celebration at Cody's family's Sun Valley estate.