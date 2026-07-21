Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones Get Married at Courthouse Ahead of Ceremony

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones are married ... 'cause the couple announced they sealed the deal at the courthouse on Tuesday!!

The Indiana Pacers superstar and former Iowa State cheerleader tied the knot at the Indianapolis Marriage License Office just over a week before their Aug. 1 ceremony ... and they had plenty of witnesses.

"It’s (courthouse) official 🍾💍," Jones said on Tuesday ... showing off a cute white dress and a bouquet of flowers as they posed in front of the building.

Haliburton wore a black T-shirt and pants for the occasion ... but we take it he'll dress up for the big bash at the start of next month.

The two started dating back in 2019 when they were both at Iowa State -- Hali played for the Cyclones basketball team and Jones was on the cheer squad.

He proposed on campus back in July 2025.

The now-married couple recently dealt with a devastating tragedy ... as their friend, Makenzi Kern, passed away during Jones' bachelorette trip in St. Barts due to health complications last month.