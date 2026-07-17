'FBoy Island' Star Casey Johnson Marries Influencer Shay Sullivan in Italy

'FBoy Island' alum Casey Johnson is officially leaving the dating game behind ... marrying influencer Shay Sullivan in a stunning wedding at a castle in Italy ... TMZ has learned.

The couple tied the knot at Castello di Celsa in Tuscany on Tuesday, surrounded by over 40 family and friends.

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Shay made the most of the picturesque setting with multiple bridal looks ... first posing in a glamorous white halter gown featuring sculpted pleats, a plunging neckline, a matching headscarf, oversized sunglasses, and a white handbag.

She later changed into a dramatic strapless ball gown with an intricately embellished corset bodice and a sweeping skirt for the ceremony.

Casey complemented his bride's look in an all-white linen ensemble, wearing an open-collar shirt with tailored trousers for a more relaxed fit.

The couple look good ... and so did the venue.

Fans first met Casey on HBO Max's "FBoy Island," where he became one of the show's standout personalities.

These days, though, it's clear he's traded reality TV drama for married life.

The newlyweds have shared plenty of their relationship with fans over the years ... and now they've officially tied the knot in one of Italy's most breathtaking settings.