'FBOY Island' Star Jarred Evans Says Relationship with CJ Franco Going Strong

"FBOY Island" star Jarred Evans is reimagining the old adage "nice guys finish last" ... 'cause in the end, co-star CJ Franco chose him and their relationship's on 🔥🔥🔥.

Jarred tells TMZ ... he and CJ are most definitely still in a relationship since the HBO Max reality dating show finale aired 2 weeks ago, though the show was filmed in March and April in the Cayman Islands.

We're told, for now, Jarred and CJ are trying the whole long-distance thing. She's visiting him in Miami very soon. They've sporadically posted stuff on social media since the finale, but Jarred tells us that's all going to change soon ... vowing to post more on TikTok with CJ and pictures of them together.

Jarred makes it clear ... he and CJ are still very happy together. But, have they exchanged the 3 words every person in a relationship wants to hear? Not yet ... but Jarred did reveal a move to L.A. is imminent. Get ready, CJ!!!

For the uninitiated ... CJ had an up-and-down relationship with Casey Johnson, dubbed the "FBOY." When Casey got the boot from the show ... fans had a feeling she would still pick him. Nevertheless ... Jarred "the nice guy" entered the pic and CJ chose him.

The prize? Well, besides the blossoming relationship ... Jarred and CJ split the $100k pot. We're told he used it for his high-end tea company called Le Bon Thé.