Raven-Symoné Consoled By Wife Over Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death

Play video content BACKGRID

Raven-Symoné was rocked by the shocking news of her former 'Cosby Show' costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death -- so much so, her wife was seen consoling her big time.

Catch the clip Tuesday ... Raven makes it clear she’s not holding up well, admitting she’s already been through a lot of family losses -- so Malcolm-Jamal’s death was just a lot for her to take in.

Play video content BACKGRID

It was clear Raven needed a moment to let the heartbreaking news sink in ... because at one point, her wife Miranda Maday was seen hugging her tightly for support.

Of course, Raven went way back with Malcolm-Jamal -- she played little Olivia Kendall from ’89 to ’92, while he was Theodore Huxtable for the show’s entire run.

Raven later took to IG, sharing an "I love you" message with a white dove emoji and a prerecorded tribute for Warner’s family and fans, calling him a "big brother and a beacon" and saying she knew he’d always be watching over her.