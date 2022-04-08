Jessica Simpson Says She Lost 100 Pounds For Third Time

Jessica Simpson says her weight is seriously fluctuating, and she just lost 100 pounds ... for the third time!!!

The "Open Book" author was an open book about her weight loss journey, posting a bikini selfie of her and explaining how she lost the weight. She has said she works out 3 days a week, and as for her diet ... 3 meals a day that included fiber, protein and a healthy fat source. Sounds pretty simple, and it clearly worked.

Jessica is chalking it up to hard work, determination and self-love... and she says she's ready for spring break now that she's comfortable again wearing a bikini.

It's pretty crazy ... Jessica says she has gained and lost 100 pounds three different times, but it sounds like this one is different because she adds ... "I never thought this moment could or would happen."