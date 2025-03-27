Bhad Bhabie Hits the Strip Club for Her Birthday, With Her Dad

Bhad Bhabie’s birthday was all about going big and staying bad ... and she did just that, turning up in style and making sure her big day was one for the books!

The rapper rang in 22 with a bang, and it's all on her IG -- starting with a cozy dinner at Atlanta’s V12 restaurant with close friends and fam ... before turning up at the famous Magic City club for a stripper-themed bash, where even her dad, Ira Peskowitz, popped in for the party!

Ira was just as shocked as anyone to be there ... joking online that there’s a first time for everything -- including hitting up a strip club with his daughter.

As you can see, the bash was a full-on glam affair with plenty of sexy 'fits to match the vibe -- and we're told the venue even went the extra mile, temporarily rebranding as "Bhabie City"

in her honor.

The club was packed with celebs, like Ari Fletcher and Arrogant Tae, and Bhabie was living it up -- bottle sparklers, VIP treatment, and the whole nine yards.