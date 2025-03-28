Bhad Bhabie Shares Alleged Death Threat on Social Media

Bhad Bhabie's used to dealing with trolls, so she rarely lets fan hate get to her ... even when that hate turns into a legit death threat.

The rapper and social media personality shared a screengrab of a text she says she received from a person who tells her they straight up want to "MURDER" her.

You can read the text for yourself ... it gets pretty scary and a little graphic -- with this unidentified individual claiming they know where BB hangs out on Saturdays before adding they will "skin you slow."

The texter also mentions Bhad's recent cancer diagnosis ... before ending the text by claiming they will see the star in April.

Bhad Bhabie seems to be laughing off the threat, though ... captioning the photo "Murder me is crazy" followed by a laughing emoji.

It's been a tense few months in Bhad Bhabie's world ... kicking off back in January when her rap feud with Alabama Barker escalated -- and continuing into this month after her boyfriend, Le Vaughn was shot in the hand at a strip club.

Play video content TMZ.com

Bhad Bhabie's dad, Ira Peskowitz, came on to "TMZ Live" to talk with us about the shooting ... and, he told us he was worried whoever shot Le Vaughn may come to the home he shares with Bhad and Le Vaughn to finish the job.

Play video content TMZ.com

And don't forget -- not long after we talked to Ira, TMZ learned BB called the cops after 3 gunmen tried to storm into her house.