Lil Durk Rallies For Young Thug's Freedom As Plea Deals Stack Up

Let's Not Leave Him To The Wolves!!!

Lil Durk is campaigning for Young Thug's freedom after several YSL members have struck plea deals in the highly publicized RICO case!!!

The Chicago rap star sent out a call-to-action on Thursday to his 14 million Instagram followers to drop a 💚 if they'd love to see Thug free.

Durk recently scrubbed his IG account to promote Only The Family's new compilation "Loyal Bros 2" and also changed his sub-name to "FREE JEFFERY" ... Young Thug's first name.

There's been much speculation as to Young Thug's fate -- as Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, Thug's brother Unfoonk and YSL co-founder Walter "DK" Murphy have all taken plea deals so far ... but none for the leader.