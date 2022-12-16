Angela Yee Says Gunna Didn't Snitch for Prison Release in YSL RICO Case

Play video content TMZ.com

Angela Yee says folks need to ease up on labeling Gunna a snitch -- just because he copped a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, she doesn't believe the rapper would ever sing to the feds.

We got the longtime 'Breakfast Club' host at the Allure Store in NYC, and asked her about Gunna's release this week from jail -- a move that's seemingly turned everyone on social media into legal experts, comparing him to Tekashi 6ix9ine ... who infamously ratted to get out of prison.

Angela admits she's no lawyer, but did tell us why she's hesitant to place the snitch label on Gunna.

As we reported, Gunna walked free Wednesday from the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, ending his 7 months of incarceration.

The Grammy-nominated rapper pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge as part of a pre-negotiated plea known as an Alford plea and was sentenced to 5 years behind bars ... with one of those years commuted for time served and the remaining 4 suspended, pending special conditions and community service.

Angela doesn't think Young Thug has any problem with Gunna's plea deal -- she believes Thug didn't want to see Gunna locked up with him in the first place.