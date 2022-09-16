Antonio Brown Drops Music Video Co-Starring Young Thug & Gunna

Sports and rap fans patiently waiting for Antonio Brown to release his "Put That S*** On" music vid can stop waiting -- the former NFL superstar just dropped it with huge cameos from Young Thug and Gunna.

On Friday, AB released his "Get In My Bag" video ... a collab with the now-incarcerated Young Thug, which is on Antonio's "Paradigm" album.

The smoke-filled visual finds AB and Thug posted up rapping inside a bowling alley ... flocked by tons of female partygoers. Gunna also blends into the mix ... a stark reminder the "Drip Too Hard" rapper is far removed from the days of his freedom.

Thug, Gunna and several other YSL members have been jammed up since May on a 56-count RICO indictment in Georgia.

AB has been tight with YSL for some time. Shortly before Gunna was busted, they celebrated good times like Styles P and shared a massive blunt ... which we're sure will be waiting for him whenever he gets free!

