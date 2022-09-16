Antonio Brown Drops Music Video Co-Starring Young Thug & Gunna
Antonio Brown Drops New Video With YSL Cameos!!! Free Young Thug & Gunna
9/16/2022 12:50 PM PT
Sports and rap fans patiently waiting for Antonio Brown to release his "Put That S*** On" music vid can stop waiting -- the former NFL superstar just dropped it with huge cameos from Young Thug and Gunna.
On Friday, AB released his "Get In My Bag" video ... a collab with the now-incarcerated Young Thug, which is on Antonio's "Paradigm" album.
The smoke-filled visual finds AB and Thug posted up rapping inside a bowling alley ... flocked by tons of female partygoers. Gunna also blends into the mix ... a stark reminder the "Drip Too Hard" rapper is far removed from the days of his freedom.
Thug, Gunna and several other YSL members have been jammed up since May on a 56-count RICO indictment in Georgia.
AB has been tight with YSL for some time. Shortly before Gunna was busted, they celebrated good times like Styles P and shared a massive blunt ... which we're sure will be waiting for him whenever he gets free!
Antonio Brown reveals how much the Yeez Shades cost. 😳 pic.twitter.com/A6VFIR9qGz— Kanye West Streams (@kanyestreams1) September 14, 2022 @kanyestreams1
AB's been on a serious tear this year, pulling double duty promoting his rap career, as well as Kanye West's new line of YZY shades ... which, BTW, could cost you a second mortgage.