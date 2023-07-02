Trap Lore Ross Addresses Boosie Badazz & DJ Vlad's King Von Doc Criticisms

Play video content TMZ.com

Trap Lore Ross -- the creator of the highly controversial "King Von: Rap's First Serial Killer" doc -- says he's not above criticism of his work, especially from highly respected pundits Boosie Badazz and DJ Vlad ... but thinks fully informed opinions work best.

The UK-based filmmaker recently sat down with TMZ Hip Hop for an enlightening convo, where he addressed Boosie and Vlad's recent dismissal of the 3-hour-long vid that's currently sitting at 7 million views after just a couple of months.

Both admitted to barely watching the doc (Boosie says he lost interest 30 minutes in) and Ross says they should give it a full looksie before completely condemning it.

Moreover, Ross says Boosie ignoring the cycle of violence that followed Von up until his own murder discredits the victims, who Ross says have reached out to him in appreciation of the doc. There's also been friction from those close to Von ... but Ross wants to patch those holes up as well.

Ross' "Trap Lore" YouTube channel recently surpassed one million subscribers thanks to exposés on other late hardcore rappers such as Pop Smoke, Mo3 and FBG Duck ... but has plenty of ammunition for anyone attempting to label him a culture vulture.

He says he grew up studying Jay-Z, Eminem, and 50 Cent but notes how rap's current violent troupes arguably classify more as true crime than actual music, so expect the content to be grimy.