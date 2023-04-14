Asian Doll Slams YouTube Documentary Labeling King Von a Serial Killer

Asian Doll is slamming the highly-controversial YouTube documentary that labels the late King Von a real-life "Terminator" ... and also features footage of the female rapper, who dated Von.

On Friday, AD lashed out at the presentation labeled "King Von: Rap's First Serial Killer" ... a 3-hour exposé that alleges Von was responsible for committing 10 murders in his lifetime.

Asian Doll angrily tweeted Friday morning at random viewers of the doc, as well as the guy who produced it ... Trap Lore Ross, who's a UK-based blogger. His YouTube channel specializes in covering drill rappers by using social media and news clippings.

The video originally premiered on YouTube on April 7, but Ross says the platform took it down due to multiple issues with the content.

He says he blurred out all the guns and drug paraphernalia, and switched up a few of his theories to appease YouTube censors ... and it's back up now.

Von was killed in 2020, so he's obviously not around to defend his name -- but Asian Doll's clearly not approving ... even with Ross' edited version.