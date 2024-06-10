Rihanna Rocks Natural Locks A Week After Announcing Fenty Hair Line

Rihanna was spotted in the Big Apple rocking her natural hair -- this just a week after announcing her new hair care line ... and it's possible the two things may be aligned.

The billionaire beauty mogul was spotted rockin' her own curls Sunday -- ditching her extensions and wigs to flaunt her short, blonde-dyed locks in all their curly glory while out and about.

RiRi has sported short hair looks before ... but going completely au naturel with her hair is a bit of a rarity. But, as you can see, it totally suits her and only further cements her beauty icon status.

TBH, it almost looks like she might be giving her hair some extra love with her new Fenty products -- after all, what better way to show off the goods than modeling it yourself?

In fact, Rihanna was sporting a short blonde cropped mullet while starring in the new line's ad -- and her 'do here somewhat mirrors that. We wouldn't be surprised if she does have some Fenty Hair products in there.

The new line promises to work wonders for people's hair -- whether it's straight, curly or frizzled ... and it just signals her latest pivot into growing her beauty empire.