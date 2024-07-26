French Police Cracking Down on Prostitution at 2024 Paris Olympics

With an influx of visitors heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, French police are cracking down on prostitution ... and we've learned an anti-pimping brigade is even leading the charge.

The Press Office for the Police Prefecture tells TMZ ... authorities are doing what they can to combat illegal sex work in the City of Lights. We're told checkpoints and other road operations are targeted to try and put a stop to pimping in the Bois de Vincennes, Bois de Boulogne and Belleville sectors.

A formal brigade -- known as the BRP -- has even formed ... and we're told they will make their presence seriously known in the area. There is also a group in charge of surveilling night establishments, such as cabarets ... where anti-sex work laws will be reinforced.

The City of Paris and the Public Prosecutor's Office are also assisting in the crackdown, as they've collaborated to bring about prevention and awareness measures.

While this increase in police presence may be a relief to residents and tourists, several nonprofit organizations spoke out on behalf of sex workers ahead of the Olympics ... as they believe the "repression first" mindset has a negative impact on the sex workers' health and safety.

Per France 24, charity groups implored authorities to focus less on targeting sex workers and, instead, take down the "criminal organizations which rob, rape and assault them."

The orgs also defended that sex workers aren't flocking to Paris amid the Olympics, as accommodations have become too expensive for them to reside there.

This update comes a year after activists pushed back at anti-prostitution efforts in France, saying new measures risked putting sex workers in great peril.

ICYMI ... France officially outlawed brothels in 1946, but made paying someone for sex illegal in 2016 -- an effort to punish the client instead of the worker.

Yet, more pressure means more hiding ... which does nothing for the sex workers' safety.