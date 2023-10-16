Antonio Brown Arrested ... After Allegedly Failing To Pay Child Support

update

12:45 AM PT -- According to an incident report obtained by TMZ Sports, Antonio Brown was arrested Sunday outside of his home in Dania Beach, Fla. while getting into a taxicab.

Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida over the weekend ... just days after his ex told TMZ Sports she wanted him put behind bars over unpaid child support.

According to jail records, Brown was booked at 12 AM on Sunday in Broward County, Fla. ... and released a short time later.

WPLG reported Monday it all stemmed from a Miami-Dade Police Department warrant that was filed after Brown allegedly ducked making child support payments to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson.

Jackson told us last week the former NFL star owes her nearly $31,000.

"I do want him arrested," she said. "Because, right now, he's making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he's untouchable."

Brown has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season ... though he's found success away from the field making rap music.