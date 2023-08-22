Cops Ordered To Arrest Antonio Brown Again Over Unpaid Child Support

Florida cops have been ordered to arrest Antonio Brown once again ... after a judge ruled he missed yet another child support payment.

According to Miami-Dade County court documents, the ruling was issued on Aug. 9 ... after Brown apparently missed a $15,000 payment to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson.

Per the docs, Brown can have the order purged if he pays up ... plus an additional $5,000 in attorney fees.

It's the second time this year a judge has ordered law enforcement to take the ex-NFL star into custody over unpaid child support ... back in April, the order was issued after Brown failed to make a $30,000 payment to Jackson.

AB, though, paid up before he was put behind bars.

Brown and Jackson dated in the early stages of the former wide receiver's football career ... and have a daughter together.

The two, however, have had their share of ups and downs since ... with Jackson accusing Brown of shoving her during a domestic dispute in 2019. Brown was never charged in the case.