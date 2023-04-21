Judge Orders Cops To Arrest Antonio Brown Over Unpaid Child Support

Antonio Brown is a wanted man yet again ... this time, TMZ Sports has learned a judge has ordered cops to arrest the ex-NFL star over unpaid child support.

According to court documents, the order was issued by a Miami-Dade County, Fla. judge on April 14 ... after Brown had allegedly ducked payments that he had been required to make to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has been in receipt of the order ... a BCSO spokesperson confirmed on Friday morning.

But, according to the docs, Brown can be released from custody if he pays $30,000 ... which the Florida judge ruled is to be applied to his unpaid child support.

Brown and Jackson dated during the former Pittsburgh Steelers star's early football playing days -- and had a daughter together.

Their relationship, however, had more than its fair share of ups and downs -- with Jackson accusing Brown of shoving her during a domestic dispute in 2019. Brown was never charged over the claim.

Police have now been instructed to place Brown in custody multiple times over the last few years ... including late in 2022, when an arrest warrant was issued for the ex-NFL star after he was allegedly involved in a domestic battery incident with the mother of his children in Tampa. The warrant, however, was ultimately withdrawn after officials said the alleged victim recanted her story.