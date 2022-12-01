Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown After Reported Domestic Dispute

Antonio Brown has found himself in more legal trouble ... an arrest warrant has been issued for the ex-NFL star -- after he was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his children earlier this week.

According to FOX 13, Tampa police officers showed up at Brown's Florida residence on Monday while he was in an altercation with a woman whom he has "multiple children" with.

Cops, according to the outlet, claim Brown "threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail." They then said Brown "would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers."

During the dispute, Brown allegedly threw the woman's belongings out onto the street ... and, per cops, "attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

FOX 13 reports despite multiple attempts to get Brown to come outside and allow the woman to gather her things, cops say he refused. The outlet says officers then "advised the victim to spend the night elsewhere."

Records, obtained by TMZ Sports, show a warrant for Brown's arrest was put out on Thursday morning. The charge is listed as misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

What's interesting ... court records also show the Tampa Police Dept. attempted to get a risk protection order against Brown on Tuesday, though a judge denied the petition.

We've reached out to the Tampa PD multiple times for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

