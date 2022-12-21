Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant Withdrawn ... Won't Face Charges After Alleged Battery

Antonio Brown won't be thrown behind bars over an alleged battery after all ... officials said Wednesday the ex-NFL star's arrest warrant has been withdrawn -- and he's no longer facing criminal charges.

Police had issued the warrant for Brown's arrest back in November ... after a woman accused the former football player of throwing a shoe at her during a violent incident on Nov. 28 at a home in South Tampa.

But, the State Attorney's Office said Wednesday the alleged victim recanted her story to them during a follow-up interview on Dec. 16.

Following the woman's new statement, prosecutors said they "determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place."

"As a result," the SAO said, "a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO's decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant."