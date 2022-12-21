Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant Withdrawn, Won't Face Charges After Alleged Battery

Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant Withdrawn ... Won't Face Charges After Alleged Battery

12/21/2022 8:57 AM PT
antonio brown
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown won't be thrown behind bars over an alleged battery after all ... officials said Wednesday the ex-NFL star's arrest warrant has been withdrawn -- and he's no longer facing criminal charges.

Police had issued the warrant for Brown's arrest back in November ... after a woman accused the former football player of throwing a shoe at her during a violent incident on Nov. 28 at a home in South Tampa.

But, the State Attorney's Office said Wednesday the alleged victim recanted her story to them during a follow-up interview on Dec. 16.

Antonio Brown On The Bucs
Launch Gallery
Antonio Brown On The Bucs Launch Gallery
Getty

Following the woman's new statement, prosecutors said they "determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place."

"As a result," the SAO said, "a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO's decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant."

It's big news for 34-year-old Brown -- who's still an NFL free agent -- as prosecutors said he was potentially facing a felony charge over the initial allegations.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later