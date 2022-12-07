TikTok Star Megan Eugenio Denies Antonio Brown Bed Selfie, 'That Is Not Me'

... 'That Is Not Me'

TikTok star Megan Eugenio -- AKA "Overtime Megan" -- is adamantly denying she took a picture in bed with Antonio Brown ... saying flat-out, the person in the snap "is not me."

A picture of the controversial ex-NFL superstar laying alongside a mystery woman made the rounds on social media this week ... which appeared to be a post on his personal Snapchat.

Given the person's appearance, fans of the sports personality initially speculated Megan was the one cozying up with A.B. ... but on Wednesday, she put an end to the rumors.

"I cannot believe I have to say this but that is not me," Eugenio said on Instagram alongside several crying laughing emojis.

Megan has a massive following on social media -- over 2 million on TikTok and 500k on Instagram -- and as of October 2022, was dating pro hockey player Cole Schwindt.

It's unclear who the woman in the pic actually is ... and if it was even real, given A.B.'s history of sharing Photoshopped images.

Remember, he inexplicably posted a poorly edited picture of Tom Brady's estranged wife Gisele to the social media app last month.

The timing is also uncertain, considering A.B. is currently busy dealing with police over an alleged domestic battery incident.