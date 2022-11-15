Antonio Brown Shares 2021 Text From Tom Brady ... 'Demonstrating Poor Decisions'

Tom Brady was deeply concerned with Antonio Brown's decision-making well before his shirtless exit from the NFL ... with the controversial receiver going public with a passionate text from his former teammate in May 2021.

But before all that, Tom appeared to have sent AB a heartfelt plea to get his act together ... saying, "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you."

Remember, Tom and AB were thick as thieves at one point -- the 7-time champ vouched for Brown twice to get the New England Patriots and Bucs to take a chance on him ... but things have turned sour in recent years.

It's unclear what exactly upset Brady -- AB had been previously accused of sexual assault and attacking a moving truck driver (just to name a few incidents), but seemingly kept out of trouble around the time of Tom's text.

TB12 only says he was upset with AB's behavior "over the past few months" ... and made sure not to mince his words when calling out the former star.

"You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior," TB12 says.

In the message, Brady claims AB was humble and ready to improve his life when they first met ... but something changed.

"Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible."

Brady seemingly blames AB's circle for being bad influences ... adding, "You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path."