Antonio Brown Involved In Domestic Dispute ... Not Arrested

Antonio Brown Involved In Domestic Dispute, Not Arrested

EXCLUSIVE

Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Antonio Brown was involved in a domestic dispute in January -- but he was NOT arrested ... TMZ Sports has confirmed with police.

Our sources tell us a woman contacted the Hollywood Police Dept. in Florida in mid-January and made a report alleging misconduct by Brown.

The details surrounding her allegations are unclear -- but we know cops investigated.

A rep for the Hollywood Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports, "Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute. No arrests were made."

We've reached out to Brown's camp for comment multiple times -- so far, no word back.

It's just the latest in a string of off-the-field drama for Brown -- who's not only been feuding with the Steelers, but he's also being sued over an alleged furniture-tossing tirade back in April.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the man behind the lawsuit claims Brown almost killed his 22-month-old son by throwing furniture off the balcony of his Florida apartment.

Brown claims the man is lying and has said in a statement, "I'm innocent."

Antonio has been in Florida training for the NFL season -- he's from Miami.

Story developing ...